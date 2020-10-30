LiSEC Campus “All in one solutions”: A virtual fair for flat glass processors

2020: A year full of unforeseen developments. All the more reason to tread new, innovative paths – also when it comes to trade fairs. Following cancellations or postponements of the industry’s most important trade fairs, such as glasstec, LiSEC will be focusing on the unique opportunities offered by the virtual world from 27 to 30 October 2020. On the virtual Campus, you’ll find LiSEC “All in one solutions” – prepare to experience the future of flat glass processing!

Experience the first ever virtual LiSEC Campus! Explore the possibilities of the future – everything relating to machines, software and service, as well as innovative individual and system solutions in the field of flat glass processing and finishing.

Everything you want to know about the reliable LiSEC technology, its intelligent automation solutions and the LiSEC benchmarks in quality and technology. Showrooms with 3D models, live presentations, insights into live production, expert talks and much more will give you the most up-to-date and essential information. The LiSEC team will be available to you online via (video) chat with all its expertise and know-how to answer your questions. We look forward to an open and informative exchange with you!

Registration for visitors to the virtual LiSEC trade fair is up and running. You can register now for free.