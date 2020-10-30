LiSEC Campus “All in one solutions”: A virtual fair for flat glass processors
- 01 | Entrance
- 02 | Welcome Desk
- 03 | Advanced Technology, Machinery & Software
- 04 | Technology & Machinery
- 05 | Services
- 06 | LiSEC Lounge, Reading Area & Contest
- 07 | Arena & Event Zone
- 08 | LiSEC Process Map „All in one solutions“
- 09 | LiSEC & Partners
Experience the first ever virtual LiSEC Campus! Explore the possibilities of the future – everything relating to machines, software and service, as well as innovative individual and system solutions in the field of flat glass processing and finishing.
Everything you want to know about the reliable LiSEC technology, its intelligent automation solutions and the LiSEC benchmarks in quality and technology. Showrooms with 3D models, live presentations, insights into live production, expert talks and much more will give you the most up-to-date and essential information. The LiSEC team will be available to you online via (video) chat with all its expertise and know-how to answer your questions. We look forward to an open and informative exchange with you!
Registration for visitors to the virtual LiSEC trade fair is up and running. You can register now for free.
Register now for the virtual LiSEC trade fair
